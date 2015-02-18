Moonspell debut Breathe (Until We Are No More) video

Moonspell are premiering the new lyric video for Breathe (Until We Are No More) exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The Portuguese masters of dark metal are gearing up to release their new full-length Extinct next month via Napalm Records – the follow up to 2012’s Alpha Noir/Omega White – and they’re debuting the new track Breathe (Until We Are No More) below.

Extinct Tracklist

Breathe (Until We Are No More) Extinct Medusalem Domina” The Last of Us Malignia Funeral Bloom A Dying Breed The Future Is Dark La Baphomette

Pre-order Extinct here.