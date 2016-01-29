Moon Safari in The Syn collab with Steve Nardelli

Steve Nardelli’s The Syn will release a collaboration album with Moon Safari in March.

Trustworks is the result of a partnership between Nardelli and the Swedish prog outfit that began in 2010. Between them, they co-wrote the nine tracks that make up The Syn’s first studio album since 1009’s Big Sky.

Moon Safari say: “For those who don’t know about this project, we’ve been working on and off since late 2010 with Steve Nardelli of The Syn as co-authors, producers and musicians on this album.

“The music can best be described as a mix between the psych pop Syn sound from the 60s and Moon Safari’s trademark symphonic and vocal-driven progressive rock.

“Steve’s characteristic and bluesy voice mixed really well with our smoothness and we are all convinced that the resulting cuts clocking in between three and 15 minutes will make for a good listen.”

They add that there are no live show in the works as yet, but the album is available for pre-order now.

The Syn were formed by Nardelli, Chris Squire, Andrew Pryce Jackman, Martyn Adelman and John Painter in 1965 and were later viewed as the precursor of Yes.

Moon Safari this week announced they were no longer part of the upcoming Yes tour, apart from one London show. They also confirmed a headline show at The Borderline in Soho on May 11, the night after the Yes gig at the Royal Albert Hall.

THE SYN TRUSTWORKS TRACKLIST