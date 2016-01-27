Moon Safari out of Yes Euro tour

Moon Safari have had to pull out of most of their support slots on Yes’ upcoming European tour – but have announced a headline London show.

“Technical” problems have put paid to Moon Safari’s scheduled appearances on all but one of Yes’ shows. They’ll still be on the bill for the May 10 date at London’s Royal Albert Hall and the following night – May 11 – they’ll headline The Borderline in Soho.

Moon Safari say: “Alas, some force majeure type events lead to this cancellation. We are, however, still excited to get to play with the giants of prog rock Yes at the Royal Albert Hall on May 10 and hope to see some friendly faces there.

“We’re also doing a full headlining show at The Borderline in Soho on May 11, more details to follow. Lastly, Moon Safari have nothing but love for Yes and we wish them a fantastic tour.” Tickets for the Borderline show will be available from the venue as of Monday February 1.

In their own statement, Yes say: “For technical reasons beyond both parties’ control, Moon Safari will not be able to join Yes as opening act on the European tour. The band will however remain on the bill for one night only to make a special guest appearance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on May 10, taking the stage at 7.30pm. Yes wishes Moon Safari every good fortune in the future.”

Yes continue on the road with Billy Sherwood in place of Chris Squire, who died last year. The shows will feature full performances of the band’s Fragile and Drama albums.

Moon Safari split with drummer Tobias Lundgren last year.