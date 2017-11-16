Moon Duo announce 2018 UK and Ireland tour

Moon Duo have announced a 2018 tour of the UK and Ireland.

They’ve lined up a total of nine dates, kicking off at Dublin’s Button Factory on January 26 and wrapping up with a set at London’s XOYO on February 4.

Moon Duo have organised the shows in support of their double release Occult Architecture Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, which arrived earlier this year.

The albums are said to be “a psychedelic opus in two separate volumes” with a statement describing them as “an intricately woven hymn to the invisible structures found in the cycle of seasons and the journey of day into night, dark into light.

“Offering a cosmic glimpse into the hidden patterning embedded in everything, Occult Architecture reflects the harmonious duality of these light and dark energies through the Chinese theory of Yin and Yang. The Yin – darkness, night, earth – is represented on Vol. 1, where Vol. 2 presents the Yang.

“Yang means ‘the bright side of the hill’ and is associated with the sun, light and the spirit of heaven.”

Find a full list of Moon Duo’s upcoming tour dates below.

Jan 26: Dublin Button Factory, Ireland

Jan 27: Belfast Black Box, UK

Jan 28: Cork Crane Lane, Ireland

Jan 30: Birmingham Hare and Hounds, UK

Jan 31: Edinburgh La Belle Angele, UK

Feb 01: Manchester White Hotel, UK

Feb 02: Liverpool District, UK

Feb 03: Leeds Brudenell, UK

Feb 04: London XOYO, UK

