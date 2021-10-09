Molybaron release intense new video for Lucifer

French/Irish prog rock quartet Molybaron have released an intense new video for the track Lucifer which you can watch below.

It's taken from an upcoming reissue of the band's The Mutiny album, which is being reissued since the quartet signed a new worldwide deal with InsideOut Music earlier this year.

“Lucifer has a pretty simple underlying narrative, but intentionally leaves more questions than answers," says singer/guitarist Gary Kelly. "It’s about a guy who was once happy, he was the life of the party, he was popular, had great friends and relationships, he was full of confidence. Gradually he starts becoming addicted to social drugs, ecstasy, speed, alcohol... a little more and more each weekend. Eventually he can no longer socialise without it, it becomes his crutch, his lifeline. He starts to believe he is no longer loved or respected, by his closest, dearest friends or family. The only way out is Lucifer (our girl), a metaphor representing the drug, his temptation, his saviour, she can cure the pain. She can keep him safe in isolation. Our subject has given himself over to her completely.”

The Mutiny will be reissued as 180g black Vinyl, 180g transpaent pink-black marbled vinyl (only available via French outlets) a strictly limited 180g transparent red-black marbled vinyl (only available via Distro EU) a strictly limited CD PocketPac (eco-friendly packaging) and as a digital album.

Release date for vinyl format is January 21, 2022.

Pre-order The Mutiny.