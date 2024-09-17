Mogwai share video for brand new single, the six-minute keyboard-led God Gets You Back

Scottish post-rock quartet Mogwai have shared a video for their brand new single, the mesmeric six-minute long God Gets You Back. It's the band's first new music since they hit the Number One spot on the UK album charts with their most recent album, 2021's Love Conquers All.

Sharing a sonic similarity with the band's work on celebrated soundtracks for Zidane: a 21st Century Portrait, ZeroZeroZero and Les Revenants, God Gets You Back also features vocals penned by multi-instrumentalist Barry Burns young daughter. "[It] needed some melody or vocals, but I couldn't come up with the lyrics so I asked my 7-year-old daughter to make some up, and she did and I sang them," Burns says.

At the same time Mogwai have announced an extensive world tour for February, March, April and May, which kicks off at Amsterdam's Paradiso on February 4 an concludes in Dallas, Texas on May 4, and includes UK dates in London, Leeds and Edinburgh in February

"We are immensely excited about heading out on our first worldwide tour since the pandemic," exclaims guitarist Stuart Braithwaite. "We’re going to some brilliant places and can’t wait to perform our new songs."

Tickets for the tour go on sale via a presale at 10 AM BST on September 18, with a venue presale at 10 AM on September 19 and general sale available at 10 AM on September 20. Mogwai are proud to be partnering with the charity War Child throughout the tour, where a £1/€1/$1 charitable contribution will be made from every ticket sold.

You can see all the tour dates below.

Mogwai - God Gets You Back (Official video) - YouTube Watch On

4 Feb: NED Amsterdam Paradiso

6 Feb: GER Hamburg Große Freiheit 36

7 Feb: DEN Copenhagen Vega

8 Feb: SWE Stockholm Fållan

9 Feb: NOR Oslo Rockefeller

11 Feb: GER Berlin Admiralspalast

12 Feb: GER Leipzig Taubchenthal

14 Feb" NED Maastricht Muziekgieterij

15 Feb: NED Groningen De Oosterpoort

17 Feb: BEL Brussels Ancienne Belgique

18 Feb: BEL Antwerp De Roma

19 Feb: FRA Paris Casino De Paris

20 Feb: UK London O2 Academy Brixton

22 Feb: UK Leeds O2 Academy

23 Feb: UK Edinburgh Usher Hall

8 Mar: THA Bangkok Voice Space

11 Mar: JAP Osaka Gorilla Hall

12 Mar: JAP Tokyo Zepp Shinjuku

14 Mar: TAI Taipei Zepp New Taipei

7 Apr: USA Washington 9:30 Club

8 Apr: USA Philadelphia Theatre Of Living Arts

10 Apr: USA New York Brooklyn Steel

11 Apr: USA Boston Paradise Rock Club

13 Apr: CAN Montreal Beanfield Theatre

14 Apr: CAN Toronto Danforth Music Hall

16 Apr: USA Detroit Saint Andrew’s Hall

17 Apr: USA Chicago The Metro

18 Apr: USA Minneapolis Varsity Theatre

20 Apr: USA Denver Ogden Theatre

22 Apr: USA Salt Lake City Commonwealth Room

24 Apr: USA Vancouver The Commodore Ballroom

25 Apr: USA Seattle The Showbox

26 Apr: USA Portland Roseland Theatre

28 Apr: USA San Francisco The Regency Ballroom

29 Apr: USA Los Angeles The Bellwether

30 Apr: USA Phoenix Van Buren

3 May: USA Austin Emo’s

4 May: USA Dallas The Echo Lounge