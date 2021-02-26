Mogwai celebrate first ever No. 1 album with As The Love Continues

Scottish post rockers Mogwai are celebrating tonight after their latest album, As The Love Continues, hot the coveted No. 1 spot in the UK album charts. The quartet held off stiff competition from rapper Ghetts who had also released his latest album this week.

"We're unbelievably happy to be the Number One album," said Mogwai guitarist Stuart Braithwaite in a video clip from the Official charts Company, which you can watch below. "We want to thank everyone at Rock Action Records - both of you - and mostly to thank everyone who has bought, downloaded and streamed the album, and supported us over the last week, and the last 25 years. It’s something we’re amazed by. We’re taken aback by everyone’s support, kindness and generosity."

As The Love Continues is Mogwai's thirteenth album in their 23-year career. The band release their own albums through their Rock Action label, meaning today's feat is a huge shot in the arm for DIY bands as well as thoughtfully constructed rock music.

"It is 25 years this week since the release of our first single Tuner/Lower, the first release on our own label Rock Action Records. We didn’t start the band or the label to get into the charts. None of us ever envisaged either the band or the label being in a position where having a Number one record would be a possibility.



"We started the label with a loan of £400 from my now-brother in law. Martin’s folks generously helped us out by paying for the studio to record the songs. We were just kids that wanted to make an amazing noise and get our record played on John Peel. Amazingly John did play the record, and one thing led to another to get us to the point we’re at now. It’s been an incredible journey making music together over the last quarter century, taking us to places we never dreamed of and getting to play our music to more people than we ever imagined.”

Mogwai have previously released videos for Dry Fantasy and Ritchie Sacramento.