Watch Mogwai’s visually stunning video for Party In The Dark

Mogwai have released a new video for their track Party In The Dark.

The song has been taken from the band’s upcoming album Every Country’s Sun, which will arrive on September 1 via Rock Action Records.

The visually stunning promo was directed by Craig Murray and inspired by 80s sci-fi and horror movies. The film was created using silicone moulded sculptures, which were cast in wax and then melted. The video was filmed over 10 days using a combination of stop motion, regular and time-lapse filming.

Speaking in this month’s Prog about the new record, guitarist and vocalist Stuart Braithwaite said: “This process has been so elongated. When Before The Flood came up, it was literally like, ‘It needs to be done in three weeks. Do you want to do it?’ ‘Aye!’ It was a great cause, although it completely failed.

“The point of the film was to make sure Donald Trump didn’t get elected. Our record was originally going to come out in June, but it’s ended up in September.

“The whole process will have taken a whole year. It’s a much bigger gap than we’re used to. It feels old, even though hardly anyone has heard it.”

Mogwai will kick off a tour in support of Every Country’s Sun with a set at the Portmeirion Festival on September 8 and wrap up with a performance at the SSE Hydro in their home town of Glasgow on December 16.

Mogwai released a video for Coolverine in June.

Find a full list of tour dates below.

Mogwai Every Country’s Sun tracklist

Coolverine Party In The Dark Brain Sweeties Crossing The Road Material aka 47 20 Size 1000 Foot Face Don’t Believe The Fife Battered At A Scramble Old Poisons Every Country’s Sun

Sep 08: Portmeirion Festival No.6, UK

Oct 10: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Oct 11: Stockholm Nobelberget, Sweden

Oct 12: Malmo KB, Sweden

Oct 13: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

Oct 14: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Oct 16: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Oct 17: Cologne E-Werk, Germany

Oct 18: Lille Aeronef, France

Oct 20: Brussels AB, Belgium

Oct 22: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg Ronda, Netherlands

Oct 23: Paris Grand Rex, France

Oct 25: Madrid Riviera, Spain

Oct 26: Basel Reithalle, Switzerland

Oct 27: Milan Fabrique, Italy

Oct 28: Rome Atlantico, Italy

Oct 29: Bologna Estragon, Italy

Oct 31: Prague Roxy, Czech Republic

Nov 01: Vienna Arena, Austria

Nov 02: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany

Nov 03: Munich Backstage, Germany

Nov 20: San Diego Observatory N. Park, CA

Nov 21: Los Angeles Belasco Theater, CA

Nov 22: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA

Nov 23: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Nov 24: Seattle The Showbox, WA

Nov 25: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, BC

Nov 28: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

Nov 30: Omaha The Waiting Room, NE

Dec 01: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN

Dec 02: Chicago House of Blues, IL

Dec 03: Detroit Majestic Theatre, MI

Dec 05: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON

Dec 06: Montreal Corona Theatre, QC

Dec 07: Boston Royale Nightclub, MA

Dec 08: New York Terminal 5, NY

Dec 09: Philadelphia Theatre of Living Arts, PA

Dec 10: Washington 9:30 Club, DC

Dec 15: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Dec 16: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

