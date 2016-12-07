Mogwai announce 2017 Atomic North American tour

Mogwai have announced a run of North American dates in support of their Atomic album.

It was released in April this year and contains reworked soundtrack material they composed for the BBC documentary Atomic: Living In Dread And Promise.

The film explores humanity’s relationship with nuclear weapons and consists of archive footage from events such as the Cold War, Chernobyl and Fukushima.

They played shows across Europe in support of the album earlier this year– now Mogwai will play the 10-track record in full accompanied by a screening of the documentary in the background on 11 dates in January.

Mogwai’s Barry Burns previously said the band didn’t expect their latest album to be released when they started writing material for it.

He said: “It’s weird because this one turned out like a proper album. We didn’t expect it to even be released – but once we realised that these were proper songs that sounded like us and didn’t just sound like a soundtrack, we thought we may as well release it.”

The North American tour will kick off in Los Angeles on January 18 and wrap up in Montreal on the 31st of the month.

Jan 18: Los Angeles The Theatre at Ace Hotel, CA

Jan 19: Berkeley The UC Theatre, CA

Jan 21: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Jan 22: Boulder Theater, CO

Jan 24: Chicago Thalia Hall, IL

Jan 25: Munhall Carnegie Music Hall Of Homestead, PA

Jan 27: Boston Berklee Performance Center, MA

Jan 28: Washington Sixth & I Historic Synagogue, DC

Jan 29: New York Town Hall Theatre, NY

Jan 30: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON

Jan 31: Montreal St Denis Theatre, QC

