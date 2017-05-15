Miss May I premiere Shadows Inside video

Miss May I have released a video for their new song Shadows Inside.

It’s the title track from their upcoming sixth album which is out on June 2 via the band’s new label Sharptone Records.

Lead vocalist Levi Benton says: “Not only does this song open up our new record, it also sets the tone for the record.

“This album is all about changes throughout life, good and bad. It’s about the past that lives within everyone – their Shadows Inside.

“The lyrics talk about how great new things can give light to your past and put you in a better place.”

As for the video, Benton adds: “We have quite a few videos and we’re always trying to change things up. With this video for Shadows Inside we not only wanted to recreate the cover of the record in real life, but we also wanted the performance to be abstract.

“We had black lights and used old lens effects from the 90s to achieve a very classic look and something totally different for us.”

Miss May I are currently on tour with Obey The Brave and Auras. Following those dates, they’ll hook up with Upon A Burning Body, Kublai Khan and Currents for further shows.

Miss May I Shadows Inside tracklist

Shadows Inside Under Fire Never Let Me Stay My Destruction Casualties Crawl Swallow Your Teeth Death Knows My Name Lost In The Grey My Sorrow

With Obey The Brave, Auras

May 16: Montreal La Tulipe, QC

May 17: London Music Hall, ON

Headline shows

May 20: Clarksville The Warehouse, TN

May 23: Birmingham Zydeco, AL

May 24: Pensacola Vinyl Music Hall, FL

With Upon A Burning Body, Kublai Khan, Currents

May 26: Houston White Oak Music Hall, TX

May 27: Dallas The Door, TX

May 28: Austin Grizzly Hall, TX

May 31: Albuquerque The Launchpad, NM

Jun 01: Phoenix Joe’s Grotto, AZ

Jun 02: Anaheim Chain Reaction, CA

Jun 03: West Hollywood The Whisky, CA

Jun 04: Fresno Strummers, CA

Jun 07: Salt Lake City In The Venue, UT

Jun 08: Denver Marquis Theater, CO

Jun 09: Merriam Aftershock, KS

Jun 10: Green Bay The Sandlot, WI

Jun 11: Minneapolis Cabooze, MN

Jun 13: Berwyn The Wire, IL

Jun 14: St Louis Fubar, MO

Jun 15: Atlanta Masquerade, GA

Jun 16: Greensboro Blind Tiger, NC

Jun 17: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Jun 18: Freehold GameChanger World, NJ

Jun 20: New York Webster Hall, NY

Jun 21: Allentown GameChanger World, PA

Jun 22: Hartford Webster Underground, CT

Jun 23: Worcester The Palladium, MA

Jun 24: Webster Harmony House, NY

Jun 25: Buffalo The Waiting Room, NY

Jun 27: Detroit The Magic Stick, MI

Jun 28: Cleveland Agora Ballroom, OH

Jun 29: Pittsburgh Rex Theater, PA

Jun 30t: Columbus Park Street Saloon, OH

Miss May I, We Came As Romans, Attila and more in SharpTone label launch