Miranda Sex Garden announce UK tour

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Newly reformed darkwave sextet Miranda Sex Garden will play live UK dates in September and October

Miranda Sex Garden
(Image credit: Jamie Noise)

Newly reformed darkwave sextet Miranda Sex Garden have announced a short run of live dates for September and October. These will be the band's first live dates since their one-off live reunion at London's 100 Club last July.

The band are now fronted by the Mediaeval Baebes' Katherine Blake, along with Trevor Sharpe (Minty, The Servant) on drums, Teresa Casella (Mediaeval Baebes) on bass and Emmett Elvin on keyboards. Founding member and guitarist Ben Golomstock died in 2018, and he is replaced in the new line-up by Kavus Torabi (Cardiacs, Gong). Performer Bev Lee Harling completes the group.

"Rooted in madrigal traditions and later cross-bred with goth-industrial and prog-rock cuttings, their musical hybrid has borne many fruit," the band state. They topped the classical charts with 1990’s Madra and have toured with the likes of Depeche Mode, Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, Hole and Einstürzende Neubauten. The band have also released four follow-up studio albums.

Miranda Sex Garden September/October UK tour dates:
Sep16: London O2 Academy Islington
Sep 24: Leeds Brudenell Social Club
Sep 25: Bristol The Fleece
Sep 26:: Colchester Arts Centre
Oct 7: Hastings The Piper

Get tickets.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.