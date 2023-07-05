Miranda Sex Garden announce UK tour

Newly reformed darkwave sextet Miranda Sex Garden have announced a short run of live dates for September and October. These will be the band's first live dates since their one-off live reunion at London's 100 Club last July.

The band are now fronted by the Mediaeval Baebes' Katherine Blake, along with Trevor Sharpe (Minty, The Servant) on drums, Teresa Casella (Mediaeval Baebes) on bass and Emmett Elvin on keyboards. Founding member and guitarist Ben Golomstock died in 2018, and he is replaced in the new line-up by Kavus Torabi (Cardiacs, Gong). Performer Bev Lee Harling completes the group.

"Rooted in madrigal traditions and later cross-bred with goth-industrial and prog-rock cuttings, their musical hybrid has borne many fruit," the band state. They topped the classical charts with 1990’s Madra and have toured with the likes of Depeche Mode, Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, Hole and Einstürzende Neubauten. The band have also released four follow-up studio albums.

Miranda Sex Garden September/October UK tour dates:

Sep16: London O2 Academy Islington

Sep 24: Leeds Brudenell Social Club

Sep 25: Bristol The Fleece

Sep 26:: Colchester Arts Centre

Oct 7: Hastings The Piper

Get tickets.