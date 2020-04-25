Mint Field return with brand new video for single Natural

Mexican atmospheric shoegaze proggers Mint Field have released a video for their brand new single Natural. The band have recently signed to Los Angeles-based Felte Records, and Natural is their first release. You can watch the video in full below.

Natural is, according to the band, "about speaking words and how the fluency of the words is very important to our subconscious, as well as being self-aware."

Mint Field have undergone a line-up change since the release of 2019's Mientras Esperas EP, with drummer and synthesiser player Amor Amezcua departing, leaving a core of singer and guitarist Estrella Sánchez and bassist Sebastian Neyra, whilst Callum Brown joined the band from Ulrika Spacek last year.

Natural sees Mint Field add strings and saxophone to their sound, suuplied by guest collaborators Cathy Lucas from Vanishing Twin and Nathan Pigott. The track was produced by Syd Kemp of Ulrika Spacek and recorded at Wilton Way Studio in London, UK.

The band filmed the video in late February, directed by Daniela Solis and Maria Ramirez.