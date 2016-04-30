Milk Teeth launch Swear Jar promo

Milk Teeth have released a video for their track Swear Jar (Again).

The song features on the band’s debut album Vile Child, which was issued in January via Hopeless Records.

The video has been released to coincide with the start of the band’s UK headline tour, which gets underway tonight (April 30) in Leeds – a run of shows which sees them return to Download on June 10 and Brighton’s The Great Escape on May 19-21.

Earlier this year, the band parted ways amicably with guitarist Josh Bannister, and replaced him with Billy Hutton.

Milk Teeth said: “We wish Josh all the happiness in the world and the best of luck for the future. Our most wonderful friend Billy Hutton will be helping us out on all our upcoming shows and tours.

“We are so stoked to have Billy sharing a stage with us. This year is going to be the biggest and best yet. We have new music, videos, tours, festivals, yoyos and puppies all coming your way in 2016.”

The band previously issued promos for Kabuki and Brickwork from their debut full-length.

Apr 30: Leeds Live At Leeds

May 01: Glasgow Stag And Dagger

May 03: Newcastle Think Tank?

May 04: Manchester Sound Control

May 05: Nottingham The Bodega

May 07: Aston The Rainbow

May 09: Bristol The Louisiana

May 10: Exeter Cavern

May 11: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

May 12: London Barfly Camden

May 14: Southampton Joiners

May 19-21: Brighton The Great Escape

Jun 10: Donington Download Festival

Aug 26: Leeds Bramham Park

Sep 08: Isle Of Wight Bestival