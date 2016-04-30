Milk Teeth launch Swear Jar promo

Milk Teeth have released a video for their track Swear Jar (Again).
The song features on the band’s debut album Vile Child, which was issued in January via Hopeless Records.
The video has been released to coincide with the start of the band’s UK headline tour, which gets underway tonight (April 30) in Leeds – a run of shows which sees them return to Download on June 10 and Brighton’s The Great Escape on May 19-21.
Earlier this year, the band parted ways amicably with guitarist Josh Bannister, and replaced him with Billy Hutton.
Milk Teeth said: “We wish Josh all the happiness in the world and the best of luck for the future. Our most wonderful friend Billy Hutton will be helping us out on all our upcoming shows and tours.
“We are so stoked to have Billy sharing a stage with us. This year is going to be the biggest and best yet. We have new music, videos, tours, festivals, yoyos and puppies all coming your way in 2016.”
The band previously issued promos for Kabuki and Brickwork from their debut full-length.
Milk Teeth 2016 UK tour dates
Apr 30: Leeds Live At Leeds
May 01: Glasgow Stag And Dagger
May 03: Newcastle Think Tank?
May 04: Manchester Sound Control
May 05: Nottingham The Bodega
May 07: Aston The Rainbow
May 09: Bristol The Louisiana
May 10: Exeter Cavern
May 11: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach
May 12: London Barfly Camden
May 14: Southampton Joiners
May 19-21: Brighton The Great Escape
Jun 10: Donington Download Festival
Aug 26: Leeds Bramham Park
Sep 08: Isle Of Wight Bestival