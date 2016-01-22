Milk Teeth stream Vile Child in full

Milk Teeth have made their debut album Vile Child available to stream in full ahead of its release.

It’s out on January 29 via Hopeless Records and comes after the band split with guitarist Josh Bannister earlier this month.

He’s was quickly replaced by Billy Hutton, with the group saying they were excited to have him onboard for their live dates which start next week.

Milk Teeth said: “We are so stoked to have Billy sharing a stage with us. This year is going to be the biggest and best yet. We have new music, videos, tours, festivals, yoyos and puppies all coming your way in 2016.”

The UK outfit released a video for their track Kabuki last month.

