Milk Teeth release Brickwork promo

Milk Teeth have released a video for their track Brickwork.

It’s taken from the British punk rockers’ upcoming debut album Vile Child, out on January 29, 2016, via Hopeless Records. It follows their two EPs – 2013’s Smiling Politely and this year’s Sad Sack.

Singer and bassist Becky Blomfield says: “With Vile Child, we didn’t set out with any grand idea we just wanted to make something that crossed over. This record encompasses everything we do well as a band.”

The album was recorded at The Ranch Production House in the New Forest with producer Neil Kennedy.

Guitarist and co-vocalist Josh Bannister adds: “Vile Child is a culmination of all the things we have learnt from being in this band over the last two years all the experiences we have had personally and as a group all in one place.”