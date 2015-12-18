Milk Teeth issue Kabuki video

Milk Teeth have released a video for their track Kabuki.
It features on the band’s debut album Vile Child, set for release on January 29 via Hopeless Records.
Singer and bassist Becky Blomfield says: “Kabuki was the very last song we recorded on Vile Child. I wanted the recording to be mixed as minimally as possible and capture an intimate moment like somebody is telling you a story in your living room.
“It is emotionally one of the toughest songs I have ever written and it’s good to be able to look back now and know it’s a time in my life I made it through when it felt initially like it would never end.”
Milk Teeth previously released a video for their track Brickwork from the album, which is available for pre-order.
They’ll head out on tour across Europe next month, and are scheduled to play the Download festival on June 10.
Vile Child tracklist
- Brickwork
- Driveway Birthday
- Burger Drop
- Brain Food
- Swear jar (Again)
- Get A Clue
- Moon Wanderer
- Kabuki
- Crows Feet
- Leona
- Cut You Up
- Sunbaby
Milk Teeth 2016 tour dates
Jan 28: Cheltenham 2 Pigs, UK
Feb 02: Madrid Sala Cats, Spain
Feb 03: Barcelona Apolo, Spain
Feb 05: Milan Fabrique, Italy
Feb 06: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland
Feb 07: Munich Strom, Germany
Feb 08: Bezirk Landstrasse Arena Wien, Austria
Feb 10: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany
Feb 11: Hamburg Hafenklang, Germany
Feb 12: Cologne Luxor, Germany
Feb 13: Paris La Maroquinerie, France
Feb 14: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Feb 16: Lille La Peniche, France
Feb 18: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK
Feb 19: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK
Feb 20: Newcastle University, UK
Feb 21: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK
Feb 23: Southsea Pyramids Centre, UK
Feb 24: Bristol O2 Academy, UK
Feb 26: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK
Mar 19: Grand Prairie QuikTrip Park, TX
Jun 10: Download Festival, UK