Milk Teeth issue Kabuki video

Milk Teeth have released a video for their track Kabuki.

It features on the band’s debut album Vile Child, set for release on January 29 via Hopeless Records.

Singer and bassist Becky Blomfield says: “Kabuki was the very last song we recorded on Vile Child. I wanted the recording to be mixed as minimally as possible and capture an intimate moment like somebody is telling you a story in your living room.

“It is emotionally one of the toughest songs I have ever written and it’s good to be able to look back now and know it’s a time in my life I made it through when it felt initially like it would never end.”

Milk Teeth previously released a video for their track Brickwork from the album, which is available for pre-order.

They’ll head out on tour across Europe next month, and are scheduled to play the Download festival on June 10.

Vile Child tracklist

Brickwork Driveway Birthday Burger Drop Brain Food Swear jar (Again) Get A Clue Moon Wanderer Kabuki Crows Feet Leona Cut You Up Sunbaby

Jan 28: Cheltenham 2 Pigs, UK

Feb 02: Madrid Sala Cats, Spain

Feb 03: Barcelona Apolo, Spain

Feb 05: Milan Fabrique, Italy

Feb 06: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland

Feb 07: Munich Strom, Germany

Feb 08: Bezirk Landstrasse Arena Wien, Austria

Feb 10: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany

Feb 11: Hamburg Hafenklang, Germany

Feb 12: Cologne Luxor, Germany

Feb 13: Paris La Maroquinerie, France

Feb 14: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Feb 16: Lille La Peniche, France

Feb 18: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Feb 19: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Feb 20: Newcastle University, UK

Feb 21: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Feb 23: Southsea Pyramids Centre, UK

Feb 24: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Feb 26: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Mar 19: Grand Prairie QuikTrip Park, TX

Jun 10: Download Festival, UK