Milk Teeth, Lounge Kittens for The Great Escape

Milk Teeth and The Lounge Kittens have been added to this year’s The Great Escape festival.

They’re among 100 newly announced artists for the event, which will take place at multiple venues in Brighton, UK, on May 19-21.

Other bands already announced include Austin Dickinson’s As Lions, Boy Jumps Ship, Shvpes, Black Foxxes and Yonaka.

Event manager Kevin Moore says: “It’s wonderful to be able to announce another 100 artists who will be taking part in The Great Escape 2016.

“We wanted to make sure this year’s line up was as exciting and as diverse as ever, championing emerging artists from as many genres as possible and I really do feel we’ve got something for every type of new music fan, no matter what you’re into.

“The addition of our Young Adult wristbands for those aged 16-17, along with our Late Escape programming has opened the festival to new attendees and fans. I can’t wait to see everyone in Brighton very soon.”

Tickets for the three-day event are available directly from The Great Escape website which also includes a full list of artists appearing at the 2016 event.