Leprous confirmed to play at Midsummer Prog 2020

Midsummer Prog have announced Leprous as the final addition to this year's line-up. The Norwegian band are to headline the event at Openluchttheater in Valkenburg, in the Netherlands on June 20.

Says founder Rob Palmen: "We also have Antimatter fronted by the amazing Mick Moss, Canadian prog pride Mystery, German art-rockers RPWL with a best-of-show, Klone from France, who just released a majestic new album and Casey McPherson, frontman of Flying Colors and Alpha Rev."

The annual all-dayer, now in its fourth year, has previously been headlined by Anathema, Riverside and IQ. This year's open-air event is already on course to sell out.



Festival tickets are available now via Eventix.