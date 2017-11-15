Midsummer festival adds Lazuli to 2018 bill

The Midsummer prog festival has added Lazuli to next year’s bill.

The event will take place at the outdoor Openluchttheater in Valkenburg, Netherlands, on June 23 next year, with the French outfit joining Riverside and Amplifier.

This year’s inaugural festival saw artists including Anathema, Gazpacho, Pain Of Salvation, Iamthemorning and Caligula’s Horse play at the 800-capacity venue.

Organiser Rob Palmen tells Prog: “Starting a new festival was both very exciting and challenging. I had a great team that helped turn all the ideas into reality and it resulted in a truly magical day.

“The day after the festival we started with the pre-sales of the second edition and within the first two weeks we sold 45% of the tickets – without mentioning a single band name! It seemed many people liked the beautiful setting and the relaxed, intimate atmosphere.

“For the second edition we even have found ways to enhance the whole experience for the audience. We are excited and hope to be able to do this for years to come.”

Tickets for the Midsummer Prog Festival 2018 are now available, while two further artists will be revealed in due course.

