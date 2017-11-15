Galactic Cowboys release groove-filled new single Next Joke

Galactic Cowboys have released a stream of their new single Next Joke exclusively with Prog.

It’s the latest track taken from their upcoming album Long Way Back To The Moon – their first record with the original lineup of guitarist Dane Sonnier, vocalist Ben C Huggins, drummer/keyboardist Alan Doss and bassist Monty Colvin since 2000’s Let It Go.

It’ll arrive on November 17 via Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Label Group, with the band previously releasing a video for Internal Masquerade and a stream of Zombies.

Speaking about the lyrics for the track, Huggins says: “Timely topics with Next Joke: from kids’ sports in which everyone gets a trophy, to Disney telling kids to wish upon a star and all their dreams will come true, our unrealistic expectations have set us all up for failure – the joke is on us.”

Long Way Back To The Moon is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Galactic Cowboys Long Way Back To The Moon tracklist

In The Clouds Internal Masquerade Blood In My Eyes Next Joke Zombies Drama Amisarewas Hate Me Losing Ourselves Agenda Long Way Back To The Moon Believing The Hype (Bonus track) Say Goodbye To Utopia (Bonus track)

Galactic Cowboys return with first album in 17 years