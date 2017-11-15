Galactic Cowboys release groove-filled new single Next Joke

Galactic Cowboys have released a stream of their new single Next Joke exclusively with Prog.
It’s the latest track taken from their upcoming album Long Way Back To The Moon – their first record with the original lineup of guitarist Dane Sonnier, vocalist Ben C Huggins, drummer/keyboardist Alan Doss and bassist Monty Colvin since 2000’s Let It Go.
It’ll arrive on November 17 via Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Label Group, with the band previously releasing a video for Internal Masquerade and a stream of Zombies.
Speaking about the lyrics for the track, Huggins says: “Timely topics with Next Joke: from kids’ sports in which everyone gets a trophy, to Disney telling kids to wish upon a star and all their dreams will come true, our unrealistic expectations have set us all up for failure – the joke is on us.”
Long Way Back To The Moon is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.
Galactic Cowboys Long Way Back To The Moon tracklist
- In The Clouds
- Internal Masquerade
- Blood In My Eyes
- Next Joke
- Zombies
- Drama
- Amisarewas
- Hate Me
- Losing Ourselves
- Agenda
- Long Way Back To The Moon
- Believing The Hype (Bonus track)
- Say Goodbye To Utopia (Bonus track)