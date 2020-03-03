Mick Fleetwood’s Peter Green tribute show set for cinema release

Last month, Mick Fleetwood and a star-studded lineup paid tribute to Fleetwood Mac founding member Peter Green with a spectacular show at the London Palladium.

Fleetwood led artists including Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Metallica’s Kirk Hammett, the Who’s Pete Townshend and Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher through an epic 23-song set.

Now the special performance will hit cinema screens around the world for two nights only on June 2 and June 7.

Along with the live music, the silver screen showing will include an introduction by Fleetwood, interviews and exclusive behind the scenes footage.

The concert film was directed by Martyn Atkins who previously worked on films including Joni 75 and Cream At The Royal Albert Hall, while sound producer Glynn Johns – who produced albums for the Who, Rolling Stones, Eagles and Led Zeppelin – has taken charge of the audio production.

Fleetwood says: “This one of a kind show was no mean feat to put together and the ability to share and relive the event all over again in cinemas is incredible, for us, as artists, as well as our fans.

“I’m very happy this performance can now be experienced in a big screen format by audiences far and wide all over the globe.”

Tickets for the screenings are available through the official Mick Fleetwood And Friends website.

Last week it was revealed that the sold out show would also be released as a 4LP/2CD/Blu-ray deluxe book set on October 19. The vinyl and CDs will carry the audio from the concert, while the Blu-ray will feature the documentary made up of concert and interview footage.

