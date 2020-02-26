This is the epic setlist from last night’s all-star Peter Green tribute show

Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett, Pete Townshend and Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher joined forces for an all-star tribute to legendary Fleetwood Mac guitarist Peter Green last night (February 25).

The show, at the London Palladium, was organised by Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood and featured appearances from Mac keyboard player Christine McVie and original guitarist Jeremy Spencer.

Gibbons appeared on Green-era Mac tracks Dr Brown, All Your Love and Oh Well. He was joined on the latter two songs by Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler.

David Gilmour made a rare live appearance, adding guitar to Oh Well and lap steel to the band’s 1968 instrumental hit Albatross, which Fleetwood dedicated to late Beatles guitarist George Harrison, while Kirk Hammett appeared on The Green Manalishi (WIth The Two Prong Crown).

Fleetwood Mac themselves were represented by Christine McVie, who sang and played keyboards on Stop Messin‘ Around and Looking For Somebody, while current Fleetwood Mac guitarist/vocalist Neil Finn performed Green‘s 1969 showcase Man Of The World.

While Green himself didn’t appear, original guitarist Jeremy Spencer joined the band for The Sky Is Crying and I Can’t Hold On.

The set ended with an all-star version of Elmore James’ Shake Your Moneymaker, which Fleetwood Mac covered on their self-titled 1968 debut album.

Mick Fleetwood And Friends Celebrate The Music Of Peter Green, London Palladium, February 25, 2020 setlist

1. Rolling Man

2. Homework

3. Dr Brown (featuring Billy Gibbons on vocals and guitar)

4. All Your Love (featuring Billy Gibbons on guitar, Steven Tyler on vocals)

5. Rattlesnake Shake

6. Stop Messin' Around (featuring Christine McVie on vocals and keyboards)

7. Looking for somebody (featuring Christine McVie on vocals and keyboards)

8. Sandy Mary (featuring Noel Gallagher)

9. Love that burns (featuring Noel Gallagher)

10. The World Keeps Turning (featuring Noel Gallagher)

11. Like Crying

12. No Place To Go

13. Station Man (featuring Pete Townshend on guitar and vocals)

14. Man of the World (featuring Neil Finn on vocals)

15. Oh Well, Part I (featuring Billy Gibbons on guitar, Steven Tyler on vocals)

16. Oh Well, Part II (featuring David Gilmour on guitar)

17. Need Your Love So Bad

18. Black Magic Woman

19. The Sky Is Crying (featuring Jeremy Spencer on guitar and vocals)

20. I Can't Hold On (featuring Jeremy Spencer on guitar and vocals)

21. The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown) (featuring Kirk Hammett)

22. Albatross (featuring David Gilmour on lap steel guitar)

23. Shake Your Moneymaker (All-star finale)