Mick Fleetwood announces all-star Peter Green box set - watch rehearsal footage

Mick Fleetwood & Friends have announced the release of Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate The Music Of Peter Green And The Early Years Of Fleetwood Mac, a live album to be recorded at this evening's sold-out Peter Green tribute show at the London Palladium.

The show will feature guest appearances from the likes of Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour, Metallica's Kirk Hammett, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler, The Who's Pete Townsend, Johnny Lang, Andy Fairweather Low, John Mayall, Zak Starkey, Bill Wyman and Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie.

“The concert is a celebration of those early blues days where we all began," says Fleetwood. "And it’s important to recognise the profound impact Peter and the early Fleetwood Mac had on the world of music.

“Peter was my greatest mentor and it gives me such joy to pay tribute to his incredible talent. I am honoured to be sharing the stage with some of the many artists Peter has inspired over the years and who share my great respect for this remarkable musician."

The box set will be a 4LP/2CD/Blu-ray deluxe book set, and be released on October 19. The vinyl and CDs will carry the audio from this evening's concert, while the Blu-ray will feature a documentary made up of concert and interview footage.

A limited edition 'attendee set' will also include a setlist featuring the printed signatures of the artists involved and a silk screen printed gig poster, while purchasers will also have their names added to the documentary credits.

The set is available to pre-order now. Mick Fleetwood & Friends have released some footage of the rehearsals for tonight's show, featuring many of those taking part, which can be viewed below.