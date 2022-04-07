Michael Romeo releases video for brand new single Hybrids

Symphony X guitarist Michael Romeo has just released his solo album War of the Worlds, Part 2

Michael Romeo from Symphony X press shot with guitar 2022
(Image credit: Danny Sanchez)

Guitarist Michael Romeo has released a brand new video for Hybrids, which you can watch in full below.

It's taken from the Symphony X man's recently released solo album War of the Worlds, Part 2, available through InsideOut Music on March 25, and the follow up to Romeo's 2018 solo release War Of The Worlds Pt. 1.

“The title feels a little more prophetic than usual," the guitarist says of his new album. “Just by taking a look around at what’s going on in the world. For the most part, there’s a strong sci-fi element to the album, but on a few songs I’m kind of like, ‘Maybe the aliens can just sit this one out while we fight among ourselves… ha.

“It takes the first record deeper into the journey. It’s H.G. Wells with modern-day sci-fi, and there’s a lot of super-heavy cinematic music and, obviously, lots of guitars. Put it on and forget where you are. Let’s go somewhere else. The real world will still be here.” 

War of the Worlds, Part 2 is available as an 180g 2LP Gatefold, a limited edition  2CD PocketPak (incl. Instrumental version of the album) and as a digital album.

