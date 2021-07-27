Watch previously unreleased footage from Metallica’s Enter Sandman video

Metallica have opened their vaults once again in order to share another previously unreleased nugget set to feature on their forthcoming massive ‘The Black Album’ reissue.

Having previously shared work-in-progress demoes of Sad But True, Enter Sandman and Holier Than Thou - in addition to a raft of covers from the forthcoming companion set The Metallica Blacklist, including St. Vincent’s cover of Sad But True, Miley Cyrus’ take on Nothing Else Matters (featuring Elton John) and Biffy Clyro’s version of Holier Than Thou - today (July 27), the quartet have excavated a previously unseen and unreleased rough cut of the performance footage from the Enter Sandman video, shot by Wayne Isham in Los Angeles in June 1991.

The footage is being released under the title Enter Sandman (Psycho Band Pass) and will be officially released on the Music Videos DVD included in the remastered Deluxe box set of ‘The Black Album’, which is set for release on the band’s own Blackened Recordings label on September 10.

‘The Black Album” remaster will be available in multiple configurations including 180 gram Double Vinyl LP, Standard CD and 3 CD Expanded Edition, digital, and Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set (containing the album remastered on 180G 2LP, a picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs (containing rough mixes, demos, interviews, live shows), 6 DVDs (containing outtakes, behind the scenes, official videos, live shows), a 120-page hardcover book, four tour laminates, three lithos, three guitar picks, a Metallica lanyard, a folder with lyric sheets, and a download card).



The 53-artist tribute album, The Metallica Blacklist, includes artists such as Ghost, Corey Taylor, Idles, The Hu, Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan, Weezer, Chase & Status and more covering tracks from the hugely successful 1991 album.