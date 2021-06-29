Metallica share ‘Take 36’ of Sad But True from Black Album studio sessions

As the countdown to the release of Metallica’s expansive 30th anniversary reissue of ‘The Black Album’ continues, the band have shared another previously unreleased recording, take 36 of Sad But True, recorded on February 5, 1991.

This out-take version of the song will appear on the Rough & Alternate Mixes CD included in the remastered deluxe box set, which will be released due on September 10 on Metallica’s own Blackened Recordings label.

Last week, setting the ball rolling on what is one of the most eagerly-anticipated reissues of the year, the band released a demo version of the album’s first single, Enter Sandman, as recorded by founding members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich in the drummer’s home studio in San Francisco on July 12, 1990.



That demo will feature on the Riffs & Demos CD in the box set.

‘The Black Album” remaster will be available in multiple configurations including 180 gram Double Vinyl LP, Standard CD and 3 CD Expanded Edition, digital, and Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set (containing the album remastered on 180G 2LP, a picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs (containing rough mixes, demos, interviews, live shows), 6 DVDs (containing outtakes, behind the scenes, official videos, live shows), a 120-page hardcover book, four tour laminates, three lithos, three guitar picks, a Metallica lanyard, a folder with lyric sheets, and a download card).



This deluxe reissue will be accompanied by the release of a huge, 53-artist Metallica tribute album, The Metallica Blacklist, featuring artists such as Ghost, Corey Taylor, Miley Cyrus (with Elton John), St. Vincent, Biffy Clyro, Idles, The Hu, Dave Gahan, Weezer, Chase & Status and covering tracks from the 1991 album.