Listen to the Enter Sandman demo James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich recorded in Ulrich’s basement in July 1990

Metallica are releasing a a deluxe, expanded version of their wildly successful self-titled fifth album on September 10, with rough mixes and demos included. And as a taste of what’s to come, the band have released an early demo version of the album’s lead single, Enter Sandman, recorded by James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich in the drummer’s home studio on July 12, 1990.

Guitarist Kirk Hammett wrote the riff to Enter Sandman in a hotel room during Metallica’s Damaged Justice tour, and recorded it as the first riff on Side A of a ‘Riff Tape’ cassette he handed to Lars Ulrich during Metallica’s May 1990 UK tour. The recording made by Hetfield and Ulrich on July 12, 1990 is one of the earliest recognisable versions of the song which would turn the San Francisco quartet into the biggest metal band on the planet.



This previously unreleased demo will feature on the Riffs & Demos CD on the reissued Metallica album.

‘The Black Album” remaster will be available in multiple configurations including 180 gram Double Vinyl LP, Standard CD and 3 CD Expanded Edition, digital, and Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set (containing the album remastered on 180G 2LP, a picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs (containing rough mixes, demos, interviews, live shows), 6 DVDs (containing outtakes, behind the scenes, official videos, live shows), a 120-page hardcover book, four tour laminates, three lithos, three guitar picks, a Metallica lanyard, a folder with lyric sheets, and a download card).



This deluxe reissue will be accompanied by the release of a huge, 53-artist Metallica tribute album, The Metallica Blacklist, featuring artists such as Ghost, Corey Taylor, Miley Cyrus (with Elton John), St. Vincent, Biffy Clyro, Idles, The Hu, Dave Gahan, Weezer, Chase & Status and more covering tracks from the 1991 album.



Check out Miley Cyrus’ versjon of Nothing Else Matters, featuring Andrew Watt, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo and Chad Smith below.

The album also features Ghost and Weezer (separately) covering Enter Sandman, Biffy Clyro covering Holier Than Thou, St. Vincent and Royal Blood (separately) covering Sad But True, and Idles covering The God That Failed.



All profits from The Metallica Blacklist will be split evenly between the All Within My Hands Foundation and 50+ charities chosen by the artists who play on the album. All Within My Hands was founded by the band in 2017.