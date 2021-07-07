Metallica share rough and ready rehearsal version of Holier Than Thou

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Metallica's 1991 self-titled album (aka The Black Album), the band recently announced they'd be reissuing the album, as well as releasing a charity cover album made up of 53 artists – each of whom would be providing their own take on their favourite Black Album track – entitled The Black List.

Metallica have been drip-feeding tracks from the extended reissue as well as the Black List covers in recent weeks. Today, they've shared the latest teaser from the project in the shape of a remastered audio preview of Black Album track Holier Than Thou, recorded live during pre-production rehearsals at Bayview Studios in Richmond, CA on October 4, 1990.

Raw and exceedingly gritty, this rehearsal footage forgoes the finished track's rigid sound for something rather unpolished – and a lot more heavy.

Recent covers released from The Black List include Alabama's Jason Isbell's country-rock rave up take on Sad But True, while electro-pop singer/songwriter St.Vincent took on the same tune with an entirely different approach.

Listen to Holier Than Thou pre-production rehearsal footage below:

