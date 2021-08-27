Metallica legend Jason Newsted guests on this week's Metal Hammer Podcast sponsored by KILLSTAR

It's one of the biggest Metal Hammer Podcast guests ever as Metallica legend Jason Newsted joins us for the very first time!
Jason talks to Steve about some of the biggest moments of his career with Metallica, including his first reaction to hearing his (lack of) bass on ...And Justice For All, how producer Bob Rock helped to make him understand that less is more for ‘The Black Album’, how he feels about the fans' reaction to Metallica's drastic image change for the Load album, what planted the seeds for his eventual exit from the band, the projects with Devin Townsend and Sepultura that never came to fruition and much, much more.
