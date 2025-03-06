Marillion keyboard player Mark Kelly and daughter Tallulah launch new podcast Prog & Progeny

Marillion keyboard player Mark Kelly has announced the launch a brand new podcast with his daughter, Tallulah.

The excellently titled Prog & Progeny podcast has already served up its first episode, introducing Tallulah Kelly, who is studying journalism, and discussing Marillion, music and life in general.

"A podcast is something I've thought about doing from time to time," explains Kelly. "Steve Hogarth's been doing one for a few years now and I've appeared on it a couple of times. When he runs out of people to have on it he asks the members of the band to come and talk to him. That was quite fun and I thought 'Ah yes, that's be quite a fun thing to do', and as Tallulah's doing this journalism course it seemed like a good fit."

"I'm here to bring a bit of the non-music side of my dad's life," adds Tallulah.

You can hear Prog & Progeny on Spotify, via the Apple Podcasts app or wherever you get your podcasts,, but we've embedded the first episode below.