Marillion keyboard player Mark Kelly and daughter Tallulah launch new podcast Prog & Progeny

By
( )
published

Prog & Progeny features Marillion's Mark Kelly and daughter Tallulah discussing Marillion, music and life in general

Mark Kelly
(Image credit: Mark Kelly)

Marillion keyboard player Mark Kelly has announced the launch a brand new podcast with his daughter, Tallulah.

The excellently titled Prog & Progeny podcast has already served up its first episode, introducing Tallulah Kelly, who is studying journalism, and discussing Marillion, music and life in general.

"A podcast is something I've thought about doing from time to time," explains Kelly. "Steve Hogarth's been doing one for a few years now and I've appeared on it a couple of times. When he runs out of people to have on it he asks the members of the band to come and talk to him. That was quite fun and I thought 'Ah yes, that's be quite a fun thing to do', and as Tallulah's doing this journalism course it seemed like a good fit."

"I'm here to bring a bit of the non-music side of my dad's life," adds Tallulah.

You can hear Prog & Progeny on Spotify, via the Apple Podcasts app or wherever you get your podcasts,, but we've embedded the first episode below.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.

