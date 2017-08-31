Watch James Hetfield outline Metallica’s politics

Metallica have released a video of classic track For Whom The Bell Tolls as performed recently in Vancouver, Canada. Watch it above.

The August 14 clip starts with James Hetfield outlining the band’s position on politics – as the frontman insists: “We don’t give a shit.”

He continues: “We don’t give a shit about the differences here tonight. We care about the similarities. We don’t care about who you voted for, we don’t care about what you eat, donate, we don’t care about who you want to marry, we don’t care about the colour of your skin – any of that shit.

“We care that everyone is here tonight and celebrating life together with live music. Are you with us?”

Metallica this week confirmed the highly-anticipated remastered edition of 1986 album Master Of Puppets, which arrives on November 10.

It’s to be available in a number of formats, with a limited edition deluxe box set containing 10 CDs, two vinyl LPs, two DVDs and a cassette, along with 108-page hardback book, lithograph, folder with handwritten lyrics and six button badges.

Drummer Lars Ulrich recently said: “Master Of Puppets seemed to be the culmination of the journey that had started four or five years before with James and I getting together, writing some songs and that lineup settling.”

The band’s WorldWired tour continues in Europe next month, with UK dates to follow in October – see the full list below.

2017

Sep 02: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Sep 04: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Sep 06: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Sep 08: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Sep 10: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Sep 12: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France

Sep 14: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Sep 16: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Oct 22: London O2 Arena, UK

Oct 24: London O2 Arena, UK

Oct 26: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Oct 28: Manchester Arena, UK

Oct 30: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Nov 01: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium

Nov 03: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium

2018

Feb 01: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal

Feb 03: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Feb 05: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Feb 07: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

Feb 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy

Feb 12: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 14: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 16: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany

Mar 27: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Mar 29: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germamny

Mar 31: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Apr 02: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Apr 05: Budapest Sports Arena, Hungary

Arp 07: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Arp 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Apr 11: Geneva Palexpo, Switzerland

Apr 26: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Apr 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Apr 30: Leipzig Arena, Germany

May 02: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

May 05: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 07: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 09: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

May 11: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

