Watch James Hetfield outline Metallica’s politics

Metallica have released a video of classic track For Whom The Bell Tolls as performed recently in Vancouver, Canada. Watch it above.
The August 14 clip starts with James Hetfield outlining the band’s position on politics – as the frontman insists: “We don’t give a shit.”
He continues: “We don’t give a shit about the differences here tonight. We care about the similarities. We don’t care about who you voted for, we don’t care about what you eat, donate, we don’t care about who you want to marry, we don’t care about the colour of your skin – any of that shit.
“We care that everyone is here tonight and celebrating life together with live music. Are you with us?”
Metallica this week confirmed the highly-anticipated remastered edition of 1986 album Master Of Puppets, which arrives on November 10.
It’s to be available in a number of formats, with a limited edition deluxe box set containing 10 CDs, two vinyl LPs, two DVDs and a cassette, along with 108-page hardback book, lithograph, folder with handwritten lyrics and six button badges.
Drummer Lars Ulrich recently said: “Master Of Puppets seemed to be the culmination of the journey that had started four or five years before with James and I getting together, writing some songs and that lineup settling.”
The band’s WorldWired tour continues in Europe next month, with UK dates to follow in October – see the full list below.
- Watch Metallica writing Lords Of Summer
- Watch Metallica write and record Atlas, Rise!
- Watch Metallica rehearsing with Lady Gaga
- Metallica’s Kirk Hammett opens up on being bullied at school
Metallica 2017⁄2018 WorldWired tour dates
2017
Sep 02: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Sep 04: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Sep 06: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Sep 08: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France
Sep 10: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France
Sep 12: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France
Sep 14: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany
Sep 16: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany
Oct 22: London O2 Arena, UK
Oct 24: London O2 Arena, UK
Oct 26: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK
Oct 28: Manchester Arena, UK
Oct 30: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK
Nov 01: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium
Nov 03: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium
2018
Feb 01: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal
Feb 03: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain
Feb 05: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain
Feb 07: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain
Feb 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy
Feb 12: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Feb 14: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Feb 16: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany
Mar 27: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark
Mar 29: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germamny
Mar 31: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria
Apr 02: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic
Apr 05: Budapest Sports Arena, Hungary
Arp 07: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Arp 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Apr 11: Geneva Palexpo, Switzerland
Apr 26: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
Apr 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland
Apr 30: Leipzig Arena, Germany
May 02: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway
May 05: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
May 07: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
May 09: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland
May 11: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland