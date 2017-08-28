Watch Metallica rehearsing with Lady Gaga

Metallica have released a video showing their rehearsals with pop star Lady Gaga ahead of their collaborative performance at this year’s Grammys awards show. Watch it above.

The February delivery of Moth Into Flame, from the band’s latest album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct, did not go as planned – and left frontman James Hetfield furious.

A technical error meant that his microphone wasn’t turned on at the start of the show, meaning he had to share with Gaga. That took place after presented Laverne Cox failed to mention Metallica while introducing Gaga.

At the end of the song, Hetfield kicked over his mic stand and threw his guitar at a roadie. He later admitted: “I felt embarrassed. I haven’t been that angry in a long time.”

But he added: “It ended up being a blessing because I ended up singing in a microphone with Lady Gage. It felt more like a real collaboration because of that.”

Drummer Lars Ulrich went on to describe Gaga as “the perfect fifth member of the band” – but Hetfield said in April that he didn’t believe they’d work together again.

“Even just talking with her, being around her, her energy was very, very exciting,” he added. “She has lots of ideas and she likes to push the boundaries like we do. So it was a good fit.”

Metallica recently completed the North American part of their WorldWired tour, which continues next month in Europe, with UK dates in October, and bookings running until May next year. See the full schedule below.

2017

Sep 02: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Sep 04: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Sep 06: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Sep 08: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Sep 10: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Sep 12: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France

Sep 14: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Sep 16: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Oct 22: London O2 Arena, UK

Oct 24: London O2 Arena, UK

Oct 26: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Oct 28: Manchester Arena, UK

Oct 30: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Nov 01: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium

Nov 03: Antwerp Sportpaleism Belgium

2018

Feb 01: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal

Feb 03: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Feb 05: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Feb 07: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

Feb 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy

Feb 12: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 14: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 16: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany

Mar 27: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Mar 29: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Mar 31: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Apr 02: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Apr 05: Budapest Sports Arena, Hungary

Apr 07: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Apr 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Apr 11: Geneva Palexpo, Switzerland

Apr 26: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Apr 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Apr 30: Leipzig Arena, Germany

May 02: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

May 05: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 07: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 09: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

May 11: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

