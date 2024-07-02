Metal Hammer's new Ghost issue is back in stock - get yours while you can!

The new issue of Metal Hammer, which celebrates fantastically epic new Ghost movie Rite Here Rite Now and features a world exclusive interview with Ghost mainman Tobias Forge about the making of their first ever film, is officially back in stock online, having sold out of its first batch almost immediately.

Tobias tells us the seeds for the movie were planted "over a decade" ago.

Inside the mag itself, Tobias tells us the seeds for the movie were planted “over a decade” ago. The narrative revolves around a gig in Los Angeles – some filming took place during two nights last year at the Kia Forum – with flashbacks referencing storylines in Ghost’s webisode series.

“Obviously, as with everyone else, I’m a Star Wars fan, and that worked pretty well in the sense where you just crash land right into the story,” he says. “That works where the message of the film is quite simple, and I think that the message that we’re trying to convey with this film is to be right here right now, and not anywhere else. That’s what I’m hoping everyone will understand.”

And as for the current Papa IV, who fans have speculated will be dispatched imminently… will he survive for another album cycle? “He will be with us, yeah. For a lifetime, if you will,” Tobias teases. “As everyone is.”

Continuing the film theme, we also round up the most metal moments in movie history, from Ozzy Osbourne playing an outraged televangelist to vampires feasting at a blood rave. And as a rebooted version of The Crow hits cinemas, we investigate the undying appeal of the beloved cult classic.

Also in the issue, System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian reflects on a life balancing activism and music, and we hit the studio to get the inside story of the upcoming Nightwish album, Yesterwynde. Elsewhere, Ukrainian ambassadors Jinjer reveal the song that saved their career, Sepultura answer your questions on their imminent split and what the future holds, and Kittie hit a cat cafe to celebrate the release of comeback album Fire.

Plus, we travel all the way to the Faroe Islands to find out how death-doom sextet Hamferd made the most epic extreme album of 2024, meet rising California hardcore band Scowl, and get witchy with Nordic folk artist Kati R/a/n. All this, along with Power Trip, Scene Queen, Alcest, Battlesnake, Desertfest, Ville Valo and much, much more.

Only in the new issue of Metal Hammer