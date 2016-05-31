Saxon announce UK leg of Battering Ram World Tour

Saxon have announced a run of 10 UK shows as part of their Battering Ram World Tour.

The NWOBHM icons are on the road in support of their 21st album Battering Ram, released last year.

They’ll be joined by Fastway and Girlschool for the UK shows, which get underway in Newcastle on October 28.

Frontman Biff Byford says: “It’s gonna be a great tour with Fastway and Girlschool. I think this line up is unique, you don’t wanna miss it.

“Looking forward to battering some halls. Welcome to the metal church.”

Fastway’s current lineup features Motorway ex Fast Eddie Clarke on guitar, Toby Jepson on vocals, Steve Strange on drums and John McManus on bass.

Tickets go on sale on June 3 via myticket.co.uk and seetickets.com

Saxon play at this year’s Download festival and will also pay tribute to Lemmy at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods in June.

Saxon Battering Ram World Tour UK leg 2016

Oct 28: Newcastle O2 Academy

Oct 29: Glasgow O2 ABC

Oct 30: Belfast Limelight

Nov 01: Dublin Academy

Nov 02: Manchester O2 Ritz

Nov 03: Bristol O2 Academy

Nov 05:London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Nov 06: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall

Nov 08: Sheffield O2 Academy

Nov 09: Nottingham Rock City

