Meshuggah aim for diverse 8th record

By Louder  

Marten Hagstrom enjoys challenge of converting “household” concepts for 2016 release

Meshuggah guitarist Marten Hagstrom says the band’s 8th album, expected next year, is going to be “pretty diverse.”

The follow-up to 2012’s Koloss is being written now – and it’s powered by the members’ different approaches to creating new material

Last month drummer Tomas Haake demonstrated how he took a rough rhythmic concept and developed it into a song.

Now Hagstrom tells The Jasta Show: “I’m really attracted by the idea of taking something that’s really household – so fucking generic that it can’t possibly get any more generic.

“But you do something with it that makes it a new territory. Not rewrite the whole thing, but just tweak it a little.”

He says he’s currently writing a track that started out as “tragic metal” but adds: “It doesn’t come across that way because I tweaked it that extra mile.

“And I know Tomas and Dick Lovgren have been working on a lot of stuff that’s really out there – so it’s going to be a very diverse album.”

Meshuggah last year launched live DVD The Ophidian Trek as part of the band’s 25th anniversary celebrations – along with a remastered edition of their one-track EP I.

