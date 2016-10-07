Meshuggah launch Clockworks video

Meshuggah have released a video for their track Clockworks.

It features on the band’s eighth album The Violent Sleep Of Reason, which came out today (October 7) via Nuclear Blast Records.

They previously released a 360° lyric video for Nostrum along with a lyric video for Born In Dissonance.

Speaking to TeamRock, Meshuggah drummer and lyricist Tomas Haake said of Clockworks: “It’s one of the songs on the album that isn’t about current events, although it kind of ties in with a lot of that stuff.

“Tricky one to play, not just for the drums but the guitars as well. It’s one of the most challenging things we’ve written in some time.

“Lyrically it’s about looking into yourself, as if your mind was a clock of sorts, and you want to change the way you think and act and react to the things going on around you.

“So it’s seen as a piece of a clock that you take out in your mind, disassemble all the little cogs and wheels in your mind, and put them back together to make sense of yourself.”

Meshuggah will head out on the road next month across Europe in support of the follow-up to 2012’s Koloss.

Nov 23: Amsterdam Melkweg Max, Netherlands

Nov 24: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Nov 25: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Nov 26: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Nov 27: Lyon Transbordeur, France

Nov 29: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Nov 30: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Dec 01: Montpellier Rokstore, France

Dec 02: Bologna Estragon, Italy

Dec 03: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Dec 05: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Dec 06: Paris Bataclan, France

Dec 07: Cologne Essigrabrik, Germany

Dec 08: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Jan 12: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Jan 13: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Jan 14: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Jan 15: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Jan 17: Belfast Limelight, UK

Jan 18: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Jan 19: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Jan 20: London O2 Forum, UK

Mar 09: Auckland Powerstation, New Zealand

Mar 11: Brisbane Tivoli, Australia

Mar 12: Sydney Enmore Theatre, Australia

Mar 15: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia

Mar 17: Fremantle Metropolis, Australia

Meshuggah's track-by-track guide to The Violent Sleep of Reason