Meshuggah confirm anniversary tour

Meshuggah have confirmed a European tour at the end of the year to mark their 25th anniversary – including a show at London’s Roundhouse on December 20.
They’ve promised to deliver a set including rare tracks from across their history by way of celebrating the milestone.
The band recently announced a re-release of 2004 one-song EP I and a live DVD entitled The Ophidian Trek, both to be launched on September 29.
Meshuggah 25th anniversary tour
Dec 09: Umea Guitars, Sweden
Dec 12: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden
Dec 13: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark
Dec 15: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland
Dec 16: Milan Live Club, Italy
Dec 18: Paris Cabaret Sauvage, France
Dec 19: Amsterdam Melkweg Max, Netherlands
Dec 20: London Roundhouse, UK
Dec 21: Dortmund FZW, Germany