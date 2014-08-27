Meshuggah confirm anniversary tour

Meshuggah have confirmed a European tour at the end of the year to mark their 25th anniversary – including a show at London’s Roundhouse on December 20.

They’ve promised to deliver a set including rare tracks from across their history by way of celebrating the milestone.

The band recently announced a re-release of 2004 one-song EP I and a live DVD entitled The Ophidian Trek, both to be launched on September 29.

Meshuggah 25th anniversary tour

Dec 09: Umea Guitars, Sweden

Dec 12: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Dec 13: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Dec 15: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland

Dec 16: Milan Live Club, Italy

Dec 18: Paris Cabaret Sauvage, France

Dec 19: Amsterdam Melkweg Max, Netherlands

Dec 20: London Roundhouse, UK

Dec 21: Dortmund FZW, Germany