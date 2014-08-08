Meshuggah revisit I EP

Meshuggah are set to continue their 25th anniversary celebrations by releasing an extended version of their 2004 I EP.

Originally containing just the title track, the updated version will include two live cuts from their upcoming live album plus a rare studio number recorded in 2003.

Drummer Tomas Haake says: “The 21-minute madness that is the song I is something we’ve always been extremely proud of. It wasn’t written in the normal sense, but recorded without anything more than guidelines as to what style we wanted each part to have.”

But there’s not much chance of Meshuggah playing it live. “We often get the question,” Haake says. “I’m sure it could be done with a lot of listening and hard work – but it’s really too unstructured. It would take too much time and effort to make sense.”

The EP is relaunched on September 26 via Nuclear Blast.

Tracklist