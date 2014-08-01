Trending

Meshuggah detail 25th anniversary live pack

The Ophidian Trek features concert footage from European tour and Wacken festival

Meshuggah have confirmed the launch of a live DVD to mark the 25th anniversary of their first EP.

The Ophidian Trek, to be released in the autumn, features footage shot during their European tour and at the Wacken festival this year. It’s their second live DVD following 2010’s Alive.

Drummer Tomas Haake says: “It’s been four years since the release of Alive, and with the band celebrating 25 years, we just had to get another one of these puppies out there.

“We’re super-proud of how it came out. Talented photographer Anthony Dubois has really done a stunning job with it. Hope you guys dig it – and here’s to another 25, or maybe just a little less!”

The Ophidian Trek will be launched via Nuclear Blast on DVD, Blu-ray and 2CD set.

Tracklist

  1. Swarmer

  2. Swarm

  3. Combustion

  4. Rational Gaze

  5. obZen

  6. Lethargica

  7. Do Not Look Down

  8. The Hurt That Finds You First

  9. I Am Colossus

  10. Bleed

  11. Demiurge

  12. New Millennium Cyanide Christ

  13. Dancers To A Discordant System

  14. Mind’s Mirrors / In Death - Is Life / In Death - Is Death

  15. The Last Vigil

