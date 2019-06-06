Melvins cancel European tour as drummer Dale Crover battles back injury

Melvins have been forced to cancel all 20 dates of their summer European tour.

The band were due to kick off the run with a performance at the Bristol Exchange on June 15, but those plans have been scrapped as it's emerged that drummer Dale Crover is currently battling an injury to his back.

Crover says in a statement: “Dear friends, I regret to inform you that I have to cancel our upcoming European tour. I’ve been dealing with a back related injury and I’m unable to perform at this time.

“I feel awful that I have to let you all down like this. I want to assure you that I’m working very hard to return 100% better! We will come back as soon as we can. Thank you for understanding.”

The band’s US tour which will take place throughout September, October and November in support of their 2018 album Pinkus Abortion Technician will go ahead as planned.

Find a list of the affected dates below.

Melvins cancelled 2019 tour dates

Jun 15: Bristol Exchange, UK

Jun 16: Brighton Concorde 2, UK

Jun 18: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Jun 19: Nijmegen Doornroosje, Netherlands

Jun 20: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Jun 22: Vitoria Azkena Rock Festival, Spain

Jun 24: Milan Carroponte, Italy

Jun 25: Lausanne Docks, Switzerland

Jun 26: Zurich Rote Fabrik, Switzerland

Jun 27: Vienna Arena, Austria

Jun 28: Munich Hansa 39, Germany

Jun 29: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic

Jun 30: Leipzig UT Connewitz, Germany

Jul 03: Hamburg Logo, Germany

Jul 04: Weinheim Cafe Central, Germany

Jul 06: Six-Fours-les-Plages Pointu Festival, France

Jul 07: Saint Etienne Le Fil, France

Jul 08: Paris Glaz'Art, France

Jul 10: London Camden Electric Ballroom, UK

Jul 11: Manchester Gorilla, UK