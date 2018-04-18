Pinkus Abortion Technician 1. Stop Moving To Florida

2. Embrace The Rub

3. Don’t Forget To Breathe

4. Flamboyant Duck

5. Break Bread

6. I Want To Hold Your Hand

7. Prenup Butter

8. Graveyard

A good number of musical history’s experiments have the Melvins’ name stamped on them and the latest entry into the irreverent legends’ extensive discography has them employing two bassists: Jeff Pinkus and Steven McDonald. Despite this, Pinkus Abortion Technician – a take on the classic Locust Abortion Technician album by Pinkus’s other band, Butthole Surfers – won’t blow out speakers or bowels; it’s surprisingly quirky and light-hearted. The I Wanna Hold Your Hand cover is thick, but not oppressive, Flamboyant Duck mostly twangs acoustically and tar-paced rocker Prenup Butter uses a wah pedal in a way Cliff Burton fans will appreciate. It’s really only the scuzzy blues of Don’t Forget To Breathe and Break Bread’s stadium-sized rock where bass-driven thunder is felt and, as with most Melvins releases, highlights and lowlights are based on whether listeners prefer to rock out or let outsider-art waves wash over them.