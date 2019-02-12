Megadeth’s new studio album is “heavy as hell”

Megadeth are currently in the process of recording the follow-up to 2016’s Dystopia – and it’s expected to be released in the coming months.

Mainman Dave Mustaine checked in back in December, telling Eddie Trunk: “Guitarist Kiko Loureiro and drummer Dirk Verbeuren have both been out to the studio to start recording and we're now in the process of finalising all the arrangements.”

Now, in a new interview with Kerrang, Mustaine says the band are “trying to keep with that real heavy thing” and also reveals what his son thinks of the record.

Mustaine adds: “Dystopia was more of us doing what makes us feel good – there’s a lot of super heavy, fast drumming at the end of some songs.

“My son was in here two days ago and when we were doing Dystopia, he was listening to the songs and making comments. The ones he commented on were the ones that got the best response.

“When he came over this time, we were working on a song that has the tentative title The Dogs Of Chernobyl. The song comes in super powerful and strong, and my son goes, ‘Oh god. That’s heavy as hell!’ and I just started laughing.”

Last week, Megadeth released a trailer for their upcoming anthology Warheads On Foreheads, which will launch on March 22 via UMC.

Megadeth: Warheads On Foreheads

Megadeth look back on the 35 years of thrash with this 35-track anthology, featuring tracks including Mechanix, Wake Up Dead, Hangar 18 and The Threat Is Real.View Deal

Megadeth: Warheads On Foreheads

1. Rattlehead

2. Mechanix

3. Killing Is My Business…And Business Is Good!

4. The Conjuring

5. Wake Up Dead

6. Devils Island

7. Good Mourning / Black Friday

8. Set The World Afire

9. In My Darkest Hour

10. Holy Wars…The Punishment Due

11. Hangar 18

12. Tornado Of Souls

13. Rust In Peace…Polaris

14. Five Magics

15. Take No Prisoners

16. Skin O' My Teeth

17. Angry Again

18. Symphony Of Destruction

19. Sweating Bullets

20. A Tout Le Monde

21. Train Of Consequences

22. Reckoning Day

23. Trust

24. She-Wolf

25. Wanderlust

26. Dread and the Fugitive Mind

27. Blackmail The Universe

28. Washington Is Next!

29. Head Crusher

30. Public Enemy No. 1

31. Kingmaker

32. The Threat Is Real

33. Poisonous Shadows

34. Death From Within

35. Dystopia