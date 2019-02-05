Watch Megadeth’s fast-paced trailer for Warheads On Foreheads

Megadeth have released a video trailer for their upcoming anthology Warheads On Foreheads.
Dave Mustaine and co revealed the cover art and tracklist for the record last month and announced that it would launch as a 3CD set, along with a 4LP version on silver vinyl.
The animated trailer shows some of the artwork that makes up the package and is accompanied by their 1990 track Take No Prisoners.
Speaking previously about the collection, Mustaine said: “Thirty five years ago I chose the name Megadeth for my band and I see these songs as the most efficient weapons in the band's arsenal.
“Warheads On Foreheads is a US military term for targeting efficiency – it’s all about using the right tool for the job and these tracks were created for maximum destruction – or stopping power, or something else!”
Find further details below.
Megadeth will head out on tour with Ozzy Osbourne across North America from May.
Megadeth: Warheads On Foreheads
Megadeth look back on the 35 years of thrash with this 35-track anthology, featuring tracks including Mechanix, Wake Up Dead, Hangar 18 and The Threat Is Real.
1. Rattlehead
2. Mechanix
3. Killing Is My Business…And Business Is Good!
4. The Conjuring
5. Wake Up Dead
6. Devils Island
7. Good Mourning / Black Friday
8. Set The World Afire
9. In My Darkest Hour
10. Holy Wars…The Punishment Due
11. Hangar 18
12. Tornado Of Souls
13. Rust In Peace…Polaris
14. Five Magics
15. Take No Prisoners
16. Skin O' My Teeth
17. Angry Again
18. Symphony Of Destruction
19. Sweating Bullets
20. A Tout Le Monde
21. Train Of Consequences
22. Reckoning Day
23. Trust
24. She-Wolf
25. Wanderlust
26. Dread and the Fugitive Mind
27. Blackmail The Universe
28. Washington Is Next!
29. Head Crusher
30. Public Enemy No. 1
31. Kingmaker
32. The Threat Is Real
33. Poisonous Shadows
34. Death From Within
35. Dystopia