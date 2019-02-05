Watch Megadeth’s fast-paced trailer for Warheads On Foreheads

Megadeth have released a video trailer for their upcoming anthology Warheads On Foreheads.

Dave Mustaine and co revealed the cover art and tracklist for the record last month and announced that it would launch as a 3CD set, along with a 4LP version on silver vinyl.

The animated trailer shows some of the artwork that makes up the package and is accompanied by their 1990 track Take No Prisoners.

Speaking previously about the collection, Mustaine said: “Thirty five years ago I chose the name Megadeth for my band and I see these songs as the most efficient weapons in the band's arsenal.

“Warheads On Foreheads is a US military term for targeting efficiency – it’s all about using the right tool for the job and these tracks were created for maximum destruction – or stopping power, or something else!”

Find further details below.

Megadeth will head out on tour with Ozzy Osbourne across North America from May.

1. Rattlehead

2. Mechanix

3. Killing Is My Business…And Business Is Good!

4. The Conjuring

5. Wake Up Dead

6. Devils Island

7. Good Mourning / Black Friday

8. Set The World Afire

9. In My Darkest Hour

10. Holy Wars…The Punishment Due

11. Hangar 18

12. Tornado Of Souls

13. Rust In Peace…Polaris

14. Five Magics

15. Take No Prisoners

16. Skin O' My Teeth

17. Angry Again

18. Symphony Of Destruction

19. Sweating Bullets

20. A Tout Le Monde

21. Train Of Consequences

22. Reckoning Day

23. Trust

24. She-Wolf

25. Wanderlust

26. Dread and the Fugitive Mind

27. Blackmail The Universe

28. Washington Is Next!

29. Head Crusher

30. Public Enemy No. 1

31. Kingmaker

32. The Threat Is Real

33. Poisonous Shadows

34. Death From Within

35. Dystopia