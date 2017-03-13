Megadeth share boot camp footage

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has shared footage from the band’s weekend boot camp.

Branded as “the ultimate fan experience” the event was held at Dave Mustaine’s private estate in Fallbrook, Southern California.

Attendees were able to take part in a Q&A session with the band, participate in guitar, bass and drum clinics, enjoy beer and wine tastings with Mustaine, watch an acoustic campfire performance by Megadeth and test their knowledge of the band in a trivia quiz.

One of the videos shows Ellefson and Mustaine playing a version of croquet.

When Ellefson makes a bad shot, Mustaine says: “Dude, that’s as bad as the Grammy band” – a reference to the musical mishap when the house band played Metallica by mistake when Megadeth went up to pick up the award for Dystopia in the Best Metal Performance category at the ceremony last month.

Mustaine recently revealed that he and guitarist Kiko Loureiro had begun early work on what will be their 16th studio album.

Megadeth return to the road from April, with dates planned in the Far East, North America and Europe.

Apr 29: Quezon City Pulp Summer Slam, Philippines

May 02: Singapore Kallang Theatre, Singapore

May 04: Kl Stadium Negara, Malaysia

May 07: Jakarta Hammersonic Festival, Indonesia

May 17: Osaka Zepp Bayside, Japan

May 18: Koto Ku Zepp DiverCity, Japan

May 19: Koto Ku Zepp DiverCity, Japan

Jun 24: Montebello Amnesia Rockfest, QC

Jul 13: Oshkosh Rock USA, WI

Jul 14: Bridgeview Chiago Open Air, IL

Jul 15: Cadott Rock Fest, WI

Jul 28: Kuopio Rockcock Festival, Finland

Jul 29: Kuopiorock, Finland

Jul 30: Stockholm Grona Lund, Sweden

Aug 01: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Aug 02: Copenhagen Store Vega, Denmark

Aug 04: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 06: Lokeren Lokerse Festival, Belgium

Aug 08: Milan Carroponte, Italy

Aug 11: Alicante Leyendas Del Rock, Spain

Aug 13: Walton On Trent Bloodstock Festival, UK

Aug 15: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Aug 17: Zurich Komplex 457, Switzerland

Aug 18: Wilburgstetten Summer Breeze Festival, Germany

Aug 19: Hamburg Elb-Riot, Germany

Mustaine made wine to bring metal and classical fans together