Mustaine reacts to Grammys Metallica mistake

Dave Mutaine has shrugged off the fact that the Grammy house band played Metallica rather than Megadeth at the awards show on Sunday evening.

Megadeth picked up the Grammy for latest album Dystopia in the Best Metal Performance category at the ceremony in Los Angeles – the first time they’ve won despite being nominated 12 times.

But as they took to the stage to collect the award, the house band played Metallica’s Master Of Puppets by mistake. Mustaine saw the funny side of it as he reached the stage, air guitaring along to the riff.

And after a fan suggested the mishap was “a slap in the face” for the veteran outfit, Mustaine responded on Twitter with: “Ah, you can’t blame ‘em for not being able to play Megadeth.”

In December last year, Mustaine reported that he’d like the Big Four live shows to return featuring Megadeth, Metallica, Slayer and Anthrax.

He said: “If the conditions were right I think it would be great – when it’s just the four of us.

“If you do the Big Four and you’ve got four or five little opening bands, that takes away from the phenomenon.

“We should all have relatively similar set times, we should all have relatively similar staging – really allow the four of us to be presented as equals and see where the chips lie.”

Megadeth will head back out on the road from April, with dates planned in the Far East, the US and Europe.

Apr 29: Quezon City Pulp Summer Slam, Philippines

May 02: Singapore Kallang Theatre, Singapore

May 04: Kl Stadium Negara, Malaysia

May 07: Jakarta Hammersonic Festival, Indonesia

Jul 13: Oshkosh Rock USA, WI

Jul 14: Bridgeview Chiago Open Air, IL

Jul 15: Cadott Rock Fest, WI

Jul 28: Kuopio Rockcock Festival, Finland

Jul 29: Kuopiorock, Finland

Jul 30: Stockholm Grona Lund, Sweden

Aug 01: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Aug 02: Copenhagen Store Vega, Denmark

Aug 04: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 06: Lokeren Lokerse Festival, Belgium

Aug 08: Milan Carroponte, Italy

Aug 11: Alicante Leyendas Del Rock, Spain

Aug 13: Walton On Trent Bloodstock Festival, UK

Aug 15: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Aug 18: Wilburgstetten Summer Breeze Festival, Germany

Aug 19: Hamburg Elb-Riot, Germany

