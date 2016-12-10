Dave Mustaine announces Megadeth Boot Camp for fans

Dave Mustaine has announced a Megadeth Boot Camp in spring 2017.

Describing it as “the ultimate fan experience,” the frontman offers die-hard fans the “once-in-a-lifetime” chance to hang out on his private estate in Fallbrook, Southern California for a weekend next March.

Guests can camp in a private furnished bell tent with beds and a lounge as part of the premium boot camp package. This costs either $5499 for a single occupancy or $2999 a person for a double occupancy ($5,998 total). Photos can be viewed below.

Premium ticketholders will also be provided breakfast, lunch and dinner each day, gaining priority access to various workshops and exclusive access to an intimate acoustic performance from Megadeth.

Fans opting for the $2000 second tier package would stay at a hotel 15 minutes away with shuttle service to the estate each day.

Over the weekend attendees can meet members of the band at a Q&A session, participate in guitar, bass and drum clinics, drink Ellefson coffee with bassist David Ellefson himself and go to a wine tasting session with Mustaine. There will also be time allotted for campfire stories with band members.

Mustaine plans to conduct a “contemporary non-denominational service” at the event – which he’s named Megadeth Church.

Megadeth Boot Camp takes place from March 10-13. For more information, visit their website.

Meanwhile, Megadeth’s latest album Dystopia was recently nominated for a Grammy for Best Metal Performance. Mustaine said it marks the “grand finale to the most perfect campaign.”

He added: “Last time we were nominated I was at the awards talking with Kenny G and I said how we’d been nominated a lot, but hadn’t won it yet. He said, ‘Don’t feel bad, it took me 21 times to win my first one!’ This has been such an incredible year for Megadeth.”

The awards ceremony will take place at the Staples Center, Los Angeles, on February 12, 2017.

A tent at the Megadeth Boot Camp

Double occupancy tent at Megadeth Boot Camp

A photo from Mustaine Estate

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine calls for 2017 Big Four tour