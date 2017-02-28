Megadeth in early stages of Dystopia follow-up

Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine says he and guitarist Kiko Loureiro have begun early work on what will be their 16th studio album.

They launched Dystopia in January last year – a release which saw them pick up a Grammy for Best Metal Performance at this month’s ceremony in Los Angeles.

And while all band members have busy schedules including tour dates across the world and the Megadeth Boot Camp, Mustaine says they’ve begun kicking around ideas for Dystopia’s follow-up.

He tells Full Metal Jackie (via Loudwire): “We’re trying to start the songwriting process this year while we’re out on the road, which will be good for us to start putting pen to paper and writing stuff.

“Kiko and I have actually been talking a lot about it the last couple weeks, sending files back and forth and so on and so forth, which is exciting for me because that’s what makes me tick is writing music.

“When I see new files coming back and forth through my email it’s like, ‘Yes.’ It’s like Christmas.”

Mustaine calls the creation process for Dystopia “really invigorating” and adds: “Going into the studio this time it wasn’t like there was a preconceived notion of what the song should sound like, or how many songs should be on the record, or who should do what solo.

“Before, a lot of the records were pretty thought out from beginning to end prior to us even going into the studio. I think it was really liberating the way that we did this record. I think that’s going to continue on when we go in the studio next time.”

He continues: “Going to do Dystopia, I pretty much was at the point where I figured I don’t care anymore about trying to write stuff for radio because it just backfires. Whenever you try and do something for somebody it usually doesn’t work – it ends up being something that’s hit or miss.

“At this stage in my life I don’t want to be taking any chances. I want to have fun, I want to write music that I love listening to, and I think that’s what we did with Dystopia. I’m really looking forward to the next time in the studio.”

Megadeth return to the road from April, with dates planned in the Far East, North America and Europe.

