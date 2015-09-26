Megadeth launch countdown clock

Megadeth have launched an online countdown to news regarding their 15th studio album.

The band’s website features a clock counting down to Friday, October 2 at 6:00 p.m. BST.

Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine tweeted: “Get ready: #megadeth15” after previously writing: “New song sometime this week I’m told, and ‘single w/video’ prolly during the holidays.”

Megadeth have already revealed the album’s 15-song tracklist and the fact they’d hired Lamb Of God producer Josh Wilbur to handle mixing duties.

The album sees the debut of guitarist Kiko Loureiro and guest drummer Chris Adler from Lamb Of God following the departure of Chris Broderick and Shawn Drover last year.

Megadeth will launch a world tour early next month with a pair of shows in China before playing dates in Japan, Australia, India and Russia ahead of a UK run in November with Lamb Of God – meaning Adler will pull double duties on the road.