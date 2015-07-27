Megadeth hire Lamb Of God producer Wilbur

Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine has revealed they’ve hired Lamb Of God producer Josh Wilbur to handle mixing duties on their 15th album.

The follow-up to 2013’s Super Collider already has ties to the Lamb Of God camp, with drummer Chris Adler behind the kit following the departure of Shawn Drover last year.

Now Wilbur, who’s produced the last three Lamb Of God albums, is on board – and he’s made a solid impression on the Megadeth leader.

Mustaine says: “I heard the first pass at an official mix for the song The Threat Is Real that Josh Wilbur did. I’m thrilled he’s mixing!”

Meanwhile, the group’s guitarist Kiko Loureiro has posted a clip of himself playing Megadeth Rust In Peace track Holy Wars… The Punishment Due with his daughter. View it below.

Mustaine recently declared him the first guitarist since Marty Friedman that has left him feeling “intimidated” in the studio.

Adler, who said he has no plans to leave Lamb Of God for Megadeth, will perform double duty with both acts during a November co-headlining tour of the UK and Ireland.