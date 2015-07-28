Megadeth reveal 15th album tracklist

Megadeth have issued the tracklist for their 15th album – but not the record’s title.

Blabbermouth report that mainman Dave Mustaine revealed the news to members of the band’s fan club, the Cyber Army.

He’d already revealed that the follow-up to 2013’s Super Collider includes covers of Budgie’s Melt The Ice Away and Fear’s Foreign Policy along with 13 new tracks.

Earlier this week Mustaine confirmed that producer Josh Wilbur was on board for mixing duties on the record featuring David Ellefson, Kiko Loureiro and Lamb Of God’s Chris Adler.

The drummer won’t leave his main band – instead he’ll perform with both Megadeth and Lamb Of God on their co-headline tour of the UK and Ireland in November.

Tracklist

1. Death From Within 2. Fatal Illusion 3. Conquer… Or Die! 4. Lying In State 5. Me Hate You 6. The Emperor’s New Clothes 7. Dystopia 8. Bullet To The Brain 9. Last Dying Wish 10. Post American World 11. Look Who’s Talking 12. The Threat Is Real 13. Poisonous Shadows 14. Melt The Ice Away (Budgie cover) 15. Foreign Policy (Fear cover)

